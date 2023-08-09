Excessive heat warning for much of the area again Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the hot and humid today - again with the really high heat index values (likely higher than 110 for large chunks of the afternoon).

Shower chances will remain limited today and the next couple of days, so more and more of the long duration heat and humidity is coming.

sigh.

Watch the video for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.