Excessive heat warning for much of the area again Wednesday afternoon

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest forecast
Another day of heat and humidity. Rain chances will be a little lower as well.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the hot and humid today - again with the really high heat index values (likely higher than 110 for large chunks of the afternoon).

Shower chances will remain limited today and the next couple of days, so more and more of the long duration heat and humidity is coming.

sigh.

Watch the video for more.

