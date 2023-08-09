Gov. DeSantis suspends Orlando-area State Attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Governor Ron DeSantis suspended a central Florida State Attorney Wednesday morning, claiming she neglected her duties.

Monique Worrell is the elected State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit, serving Orange and Osceola counties.

While announcing Worrell’s suspension Wednesday morning, Gov. DeSantis said Worrell didn’t “faithfully” prosecute criminals, allowing “violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct.”

The suspension comes after two Orlando police officers were shot over the weekend. Police said the suspect has an extensive criminal history.

During a news conference this week, Worrell said she wouldn’t “engage in finger-pointing and blame” over the incident.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims.”

Florida’s Constitution gives the governor the authority to suspend a state officer.

Former judge Andrew Bain was appointed as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.