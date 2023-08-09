Neighborhood clinic forced to close early due to having no A/C

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Neighborhood Medical Center in Havana is closing early every day because staff say they have no air conditioning.

“It’s just become unbearable for my staff and our patients, especially,” said Neighborhood Medical Center CEO Jeanne’ Freeman. “Inside of our buildings during the day, it’s getting to be over 100 degrees.”

Freeman said they’ve been paying out-of-pocket to repair the A/C system for the past few years, but they have since been told that the building’s entire air conditioning unit must be replaced.

“These are patients who are in need of emergency dental services on a daily basis,” said Freeman. “Patients that need walk-in medical attention. We can’t just turn our backs to that.”

The Cecil V. Butler building in Havana is being leased to Neighborhood Medical Center by Gadsden County.

A county spokesperson issued the following statement on the situation: “The health clinic is aware that they are responsible for repair and maintenance of the building according to section 6 of their lease. The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners pray that they address these repairs so that they can continue to serve the Citizens of Gadsden County.”

Freeman and the county agree that maintenance repairs are the responsibility of the Lessee, but Freeman said replacing the building’s A/C unit goes beyond that agreement. “We look forward to working with the county in resolving this issue,” said Freeman.

The center is usually open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but until the air conditioning is fixed, Freeman said they are closing at noon and moving the staff to different locations.

She also said if you need help getting transportation to other facilities, reach out to the office and let them know.

Looking ahead, Freeman said Neighborhood Medical Center received state funds to build a new healthcare facility in Gadsden County. Right now, the project is being engineered, and they hope to break ground within the next two months. She expects the new center will be open at some point in 2024.

