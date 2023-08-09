Search and rescue teams and K9s face unique challenges in extreme heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Extreme heat is taking a toll on search and rescue teams here in Florida, as well as the K9s who help officials do their jobs.

Dogs are just as susceptible to heat illnesses as humans, but their job requires them to be outside, tracking human scents.

Paul Coley is the CEO of Scent Evidence K9, a company that trains dogs and uses them to help law enforcement find missing people. Coley told WCTV this extreme heat we’ve been experiencing makes these dogs’ jobs much harder.

“It’s very, very difficult for the dogs to withstand it,” Coley said. “Our dogs are acclimated to the environment. We try to keep them just like an athlete. They’re exposed to the environment, they’re trained in the environment, so they can do their job. It just shortens their duration of being able to do it.”

Not only do the K9s have to take more frequent breaks, but Coley says at temperatures of about mid-90 or above, the dogs’ ability to pick up human scent goes down.

“The heat impacts human odor as it comes off the body,” Coley said.

At the same time, these K9s, along with search and rescue teams, are working under an added pressure— trying to find missing people who may be out in the elements, exposed to the heat.

John Louk, emergency management director for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, says anytime they’re working in extreme temperatures, it adds an extra risk factor.

“It always puts an extra sense of urgency on the search,” Louk said.

Louk said his team recently worked on a missing person’s case. A 62-year-old man was found dead. How he died has yet to be determined, according to TCSO.

Louk says they’re working to add more volunteers to their staff, to help respond to these cases as fast as possible, especially in the summer months, when the stakes are much higher.

“One thing that you learn in search and rescue is literally that minutes matter,” Louk said.

For more information and a volunteer application, you can email TCEM@taylorsheriff.org.

