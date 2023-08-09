Something Good - North Florida Christian student crowned Miss Florida Preteen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet your new Miss Florida Preteen Kinsley Locke. After recently competing against 74 girls from across the state she was crowned with her new title

The 12-year-old is a student at North Florida Christian School here in Tallahassee and started Kinsley Cuddles for Kids where she collects and donates stuffed animals to local fire departments.

So far she has collected over 800 stuffed animals setting a new goal of 1000 this year!

