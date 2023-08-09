Tell Me Something Good
Staying very hot and humid for the second half of the work week

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down the forecast for the second half of the week.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another Heat Advisory is in effect on Thursday across the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90 with heat indices exceeding 108 degrees in some spots. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with only a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

The area of high pressure aloft that is creating this heat dome will begin to propagate westward, a bit further from us. Unfortunately, as it does this, it will strengthen and continue to hold a grip on our weather. As this area of high-pressure strengthens, so will the upper-level ridging, resulting in stronger flow out of the northwest. This increases the chances to see storms that develop to our northwest and push south into our area.

High temperatures will stick around in the mid to upper 90s on Friday with similar heat index values as Thursday. Scattered, mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms will be possible.

This weekend will bring slightly better rain chances with the upper-level ridge strengthening. This rain will help cool things off in the afternoon for some spots. Some of the storms that develop may contain damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will continue reaching the mid to upper 90s for spots that do not receive any early afternoon showers.

The tropics remain quiet. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

