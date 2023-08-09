Tallahassee looking for additional officials for fall sports season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As rosters fill up for Tallahassee’s youth and adult sports teams, the city is looking for about 15 to 20 additional officials to call games this fall.

The manager of operations for Tallahassee’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department Cindy Mead said they could be facing a shortage of officials depending on the number of additional signups they get during the last week of registration.

The call for help comes as sports leagues around the country are dealing with an increase of overly-passionate parents and occasional fights at youth games.

In Tallahassee, Alex Gums, who has been an official for five years, said things got particularly tough last year during flag football season.

“Last year was by far my challenging year where I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ But I pushed through and continued to show up at the field,” Gums said.

While there are signs at many fields around Tallahassee reminding fans to be respectful to coaches and officials, Mead said hostel crowds are one reason the city has had a harder time holding on to its younger officials. She started umpiring when she was 18.

“It’s not as fun to come out to a game when you’re gonna get yelled at by parents in the stands,” Mead said.

While there are some challenging moments for these officials, they say there are also some really rewarding aspects to the job.

“You’re working with kids and also like being a mentor to them because they remember your face,” Gums said.

For others, like veteran ump Lizzy Kelley, calling softball games offers a chance to stay in touch with a sport she’s played since she was a kid.

“When you’re umping you get to know everyone. You get to know the game a lot better. It’s just really fun,” Kelley said.

Most umpires work part-time on weeknights and weekends and pay starts at $15 per game, according to Mead. The city also offers training for those who are new to officiating.

“We’ll teach you the rules. We’ll train you. We go through it. And again the community out there is pretty supportive,” Kelley said.

Interested officials can call the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department at 850-8910-3866.

