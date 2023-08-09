Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot released from jail

BAHAMAS (WALB) - A Thomasville woman and her two co-defendants accused in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband have been released from jail.

Lindsay Shiver allegedly hired a hitman to kill her estranged husband, Richard (Robert) Shiver.

Lindsey Shiver and her two co-defendants, Terrence Bethel and Faron Newbold, were at Central Station getting fitted for ankle monitors, according to ABC News.

They will have to check in with authorities as part of their bail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.