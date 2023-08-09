Welcome to the new WCTV Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It doesn’t take long to realize just how much sports mean around here.

There aren’t a whole lot of places where lines will wrap around a softball diamond to get the best seats for a big game like they do at Joanne Graf Field.

There aren’t many places where a coach would feel comfortable calling where he lives the “best football city in the country.”

Head Coach Willie Simmons on the football talent in Tallahassee with FAMU and FSU having high expectations this season:#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/nq34OGqsky — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) August 4, 2023

There aren’t many places that could call themselves “Winnersville” and have the trophy cases to back it up.

There aren’t many places that have gone almost 50 years with a baseball team representing them in the NCAA Tournament.

Or pack midnight practices…

Or change local economies with wins and losses…

Or lead the charge in women’s sports…

The new WCTV Sports Team. (Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

There aren’t many places like the Big Bend and South Georgia. The passion and intensity brought by those who wear garnet and gold, orange and green and every color in between is unlike just about any you’ll find in this great land of ours.

That’s far beyond the local TV guy trying to flatter his audience because deep down you know these grandiose statements are true.

When it comes to sports, this home of ours is special.

Through the years you’ve watched champions play in Tallahassee, Thomasville, Valdosta and beyond. Winning hardware isn’t an aspiration here, it’s an expectation and with that comes interest. I know because of the emails you send, the messages, the phone calls and more. The unquenchable appetite for what goes on between the whistles and outside the lines is made loud and clear.

That’s why today is so exciting.

Today, for the first time in almost seven years I’m thrilled to announce WCTV Sports is now functioning with three full-time journalists dedicated entirely to the teams you love and the people you love that play them.

If you’ve been watching over the last couple weeks you’ve no doubt already met our new weekend anchor Sydney Wicker. Syd’s impact has been immediate and her work ethic is contagious. As no stranger to covering sports in the south she’s hit the ground running including phenomenal work as fall camp kicked off for our colleges last week.

Wicker’s passion for storytelling and community is what stood out in an extensive, 200+ applicant process and ultimately what’s allowed us to bring her here to Tallahassee. I cannot wait for you to get to know her more throughout this fall in the stands, on the sidelines and of course over the airwaves.

And then there’s Alison Posey.

I’ve worked as a peer of Alison’s since she first arrived in town in 2015 while I was still working for one of the team sites that covers FSU. Her professionalism, work ethic and connection with the community were instantly on display. If an event means something to a part of our community whether it be the big game, the scholarship signing or the moments that count even more than the score Posey is always there.

Working alongside her as a friend and a competitor has made me better and when the opportunity came to add such a talent to our team the decision was an obvious one. Not many stations, newspapers, websites, etc. can add a journalist as talented or as beloved to their community because quite honestly there are few as beloved by their community as she is.

So here’s our promise to you, the viewer, the website reader, the Twitter (er… X) scroller and everyone else. If you love the big coverage we’ve done in the past. Traveling with your favorite teams and capturing their biggest moments. If you’re just as excited as we are for every big time Football Friday Night and Full Court Friday when 11 PM rolls around, if you love weekly fixtures like our Super Six power rankings then I have great news for you…

It’s all going to be here.

But if you’re new to what we do here at WCTV Sports and you’ve loved Alison’s great coverage of those same big moments, if you’ve loved her weekly spotlights of scholar athletes throughout our area, stories and features of those who mean so much to our colleges, schools, towns, and inspire us to be greater and a dedication to our communities big and small then I have great news for you too…

It’s all going to be here.

You’re going to get everything you’ve always loved throughout the years, the only difference is you’re going to get a whole lot more of it. On air, online and beyond it’s our hope that WCTV becomes your first stop for all things sports in our area and with a bigger staff we’re hoping to bring you more content and features all while getting you closer to the teams you love and being a megaphone to champion the deserving athletes in our area.

So welcome to the future.

Welcome to WCTV Sports.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.