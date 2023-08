TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Enjoy a night of mesmerizing performances, dance, and a live music collective in a showcase this weekend.

The showcase “Magic in Motion: Legend of the Starcatcher” is happening Sunday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the TCC Turner Auditorium in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.