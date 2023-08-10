BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY: Bus drivers prepare for the first day of class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re counting down the final hours as more than 30,000 students prepare to return to the classroom in Leon County along with thousands of children headed back to school on Thursday.

School bus drivers, double-check their buses and their routes to ensure the first day kicks off safely and smoothly.

School officials asked everyone traveling on the roads to allow extra time as they start their morning commute as bus drivers and students get used to their new bus routes.

“I love my job and I love my students,” bus driver Willie Mae Parker said.

Willie Mae Parker has been driving buses for 35 years and is eager for the school year to kick off.

“First thing I say to them in the morning is a good morning, take your bookbag off, put your seatbelt on and go to your seat,” Parker said.

With school back in session, bus drivers like Parker are hoping to deliver their students on board safely to class every day.

“On a regular basis, you need to tell them that this is a safety issue and you need to stay back until this bus comes to a complete stop and if you’re crossing over, I’ll do the universal hand signal so you can cross over,” Parker said.

Leon County Schools operates with roughly 200 school buses and make almost 3,000 stops a day.

LCS Transportation Director Fredrick Johnson encouraged all parents to enroll in what’s called LISTSERV which allows parents to get automatic messages from administrators.

“They help us get information out to parents and make sure kids are arriving to the school bus 10 minutes early, stay out of the roadway and they know where they should be standing and when our drivers arrive they pull up 7-10 feet before the bus stop,” said LCS Transportation Director Fredrick Johnson.

Johnson said planning for bus routes for the school year begins in June.

“Once the previous school year ends, the management and leadership teams come together about the pros and cons and what we faced the year before and how we can do things differently, drivers also prepare for what we call driver selection,” Johnson said.

Johnson encouraged everyone to educate their students to double-check the roadways before entering them for their own safety.

“Every morning, every afternoon drivers call in saying that citizens are running through the stop signs and some are coming around on the door side so we just tell them to educate their students,” Johnson said.

As for Parker, she’s looking forward to welcoming students back on board for the 23-24 school year.

“Some have gone into 12th grade and I’m looking forward to seeing the ones that are still here and on the bus,” Parker said.

Johnson said that our precious cargo is standing alongside the road and we need to proceed with caution.

This is something that hits close to home for him as his son was hit by a car many years ago and survived the crash but it’s a day he’ll never forget.

