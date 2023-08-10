Tell Me Something Good
Back-to-back SWAC champion FAMU volleyball team gets back to work

The Rattlers are 29-3 in conference play over the past two seasons
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since entering the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Florida A&M volleyball has downright dominated. The Rattlers are back-to-back conference champs, 29-3 in conference play over those back two years.

The Rattlers enter 2023 with a target on their backs, but it’s one they embrace. They lose three All-SWAC selections off last year’s team, including All-American outside hitter Dominique Washington, but with loss comes new talent. Freshman and Division I transfers alike, and as they look ahead to a three-peat. This team focused on getting better and taking things one day at a time.

“We were having a hard time finding teams to play us a couple of years back, now Georgia Tech is coming here to our tournament,” said head coach Gokhan Yilmaz. “We’re gaining respect around the country as well. Our goal is to look at what we have and improve off what we can do and after that it’ll be a competition once the conference tournament starts.”

The Rattlers open the regular season August 25th against Austin Peay at a tournament in Birmingham.

