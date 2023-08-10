Tell Me Something Good
Community works together to help Valdosta mother of seven in need

Valdosta community helps give back to a mother of 7, that lost everything in a house fire
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother of seven is thanking the community for helping her replace what she lost in a house fire two weeks ago.

“I’m overjoyed because the community has done so much for my family and I. I am shocked by how much everyone has supported. They gave so much,” Felicia Howard, the victim of the fire, said.

Felicia Howard and her children were in their Valdosta Housing Authority unit when it suddenly caught fire. Causing them to rush out, losing almost everything.

“Even though it was a tragic situation, God has turned that around and worked it for our good. And I’m grateful,” Howard, said. “They’ve given us a home again, and I appreciate that.”

When the story was posted to Facebook, it received over 400 shares of people in the community trying to help this woman. Community members donated clothes, shoes, school supplies, furniture, almost everything the family lost.

“Nowadays it really does take a village to raise everybody. Not just kids, everybody,” Kendra Hargett, a community member, said. “With that situation, I know that was probably really hard and her, and she didn’t know what she was going to do. So, it’s great that everybody could come out and help her.”

One community member picked her family up and took them to a back-to-school bash hosted by the City of Valdosta. As the family lost almost everything right before school started.

“I just thought it would be a good opportunity to number one get her away from her situation just for a little while. And then to just offer some help that the city was already providing,” Kevin Bussey, a community member, said. “Just coming together as a community and putting yourself into their shoes of losing so much or losing everything.”

Felicia Howard wants me to thank everyone who helped her. She says without you guys she’s unsure how she would’ve figured it out.

