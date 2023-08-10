Tell Me Something Good
New speed camera placed in Bainbridge school zones

A speed study estimated that over 3,000 violations pertaining to speeding in school zones throughout the school district were issued per week.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - School zone speed cameras are becoming more numerous in South Georgia. A similar system has made its way to Bainbridge. That system, called Blue Line Solutions, started operating Wednesday at the start of the district’s school year.

The speed cameras are located at Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge Middle School, Hutto Elementary School, Jones Wheat Primary School and West Bainbridge Elementary School. Drivers will be required to reduce their speed at each school’s start and end times when the school lights are flashing. During the school day, the cameras will enforce the regular speed limit — all to keep students in a safe environment.

Bainbridge Middle School is one of the five locations the cameras were placed.
“We’re not attempting to generate revenue. We’re attempting to do the best thing for our children in the school system,” said Redell Walton, Bainbridge Public Safety chief.

Letitia Austin, a concerned resident, said she witnesses a lot of dangers in school zones.

“Children running across the street with no kind of safety in place, cars speeding through,” she said.

A speed study estimated that over 3,000 violations pertaining to speeding in school zones throughout the school district were issued per week. in 2022, a near-fatal accident involving a student raised even more concerns. That accident involved a high school student who was struck by a car as they were walking across the street near Bainbridge High School.

That student survived. Now, Walton said they want to avoid that from ever happening again, which is why the new speed cameras have been put in place.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we’re trying to get it to the point where there are no accidents, no injuries, no speeding,” Walton said.

Law enforcement said the cameras will only operate during school hours.
That’s something Bainbridge Middle School Principal David Kirkland agrees with.

“The presence of these cameras helps deter them, slow them down and better safeguard our students crossing the street,” Kirkland said.

Right now, the cameras are in a 30-day grace period where violators will only get a warning. However, come September 11, citations will start being sent out.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

