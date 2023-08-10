Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case