Slightly better chances for rain the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia on Friday. This is in anticipation of heat index values that may exceed 112 degrees. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 90s.

There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather in place for Friday as well. Some of the afternoon and evening storms that develop may contain damaging wind gusts.

Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be slightly higher than what they were for the first half of this week, but still not very high. Temperatures will continue to run above average in the mid to upper 90s.

The tropics remain quiet. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

