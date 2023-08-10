Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Slightly better chances for rain the next few days

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Friday and weekend forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for the Big Bend and portions of South Georgia on Friday. This is in anticipation of heat index values that may exceed 112 degrees. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 90s.

There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather in place for Friday as well. Some of the afternoon and evening storms that develop may contain damaging wind gusts.

Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be slightly higher than what they were for the first half of this week, but still not very high. Temperatures will continue to run above average in the mid to upper 90s.

The tropics remain quiet. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Mike's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talks more heat and humidity with a sneak peek of that weekend...
Thursday will bring long duration heat with better rain chances this weekend
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talks more heat and humidity with a sneak peek of that weekend...
Rob's Forecast
Unusual number of excessive heat warnings this year
Tallahassee sees more Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023 than the past 12 years combined