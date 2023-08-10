Something Good - Gadsden County twins host back-to-school supply drive and giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lots of groups and organizations hosting back-to-school giveaways this time of year.

The Thomas twins of Gadsden County decided they too wanted to help other kids. The girls hosted a supply drive and got more than enough to hand out.

County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins partnered with the twins to lend a hand.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.