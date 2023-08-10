Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Gadsden County twins host back-to-school supply drive and giveaway

Something Good - Gadsden County twins host back-to-school supply drive and giveaway
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lots of groups and organizations hosting back-to-school giveaways this time of year.

The Thomas twins of Gadsden County decided they too wanted to help other kids. The girls hosted a supply drive and got more than enough to hand out.

County Commissioner Alonzetta Simpkins partnered with the twins to lend a hand.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Something Good - Gadsden County twins host back-to-school supply drive and giveaway
Something Good - Gadsden County twins host back to school supply drive and giveaway
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
Arrest made in connection to deadly stabbing in Tallahassee
School officials asked everyone traveling on the roads to allow extra time as they start their...
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY: Bus drivers prepare for the first day of class
DeSantis cites negligence and incompetence for Worrell suspension
DeSantis cites negligence and incompetence for Worrell suspension