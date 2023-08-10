Tallahassee sees more Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023 than the past 12 years combined

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - August, the last month of Meteorological summer, is starting with a bang. It’s been so hot that the National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for the last three days in a row.

The capital city has racked up five Excessive Heat Warning days in total in 2023. That’s more than Tallahassee has seen in the last 12 years.

According to Iowa State University’s Environmental Mesonet data, there were only three issued in total from 2010 to 2022. The National Weather Service issues Excessive Heat Warnings when heat index, or temperature factoring in humidity, hits 113 degrees or greater, or when the air temperature is 105 or greater.

That’s not the only interesting fact about August so far. If we continue the heat, which looks likely in the next 7 days, we could rival the warmest month EVER recorded in Tallahassee history according to the local National Weather Service branch.

As of Wednesday, August 9, the average monthly temperature of 86.1 degrees is above the record number set back in 2015, which was 85.4 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. If we maintain an average of 86.2 degrees or warmer over the rest of the month, we likely will be finishing the month in the record books.

One piece of good news: we haven’t had a ton of 100-degree days this year. In fact, there have been only three in 2023. That is nowhere near the record number of 16 set back in 1998. Do you remember that?

