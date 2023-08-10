Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee sees more Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023 than the past 12 years combined

What does an Excessive Heat Warning mean, exactly? We’ll break it down for you
Unusual number of excessive heat warnings this year
By Austin Lowe
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - August, the last month of Meteorological summer, is starting with a bang. It’s been so hot that the National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for the last three days in a row.

The capital city has racked up five Excessive Heat Warning days in total in 2023. That’s more than Tallahassee has seen in the last 12 years.

According to Iowa State University’s Environmental Mesonet data, there were only three issued in total from 2010 to 2022. The National Weather Service issues Excessive Heat Warnings when heat index, or temperature factoring in humidity, hits 113 degrees or greater, or when the air temperature is 105 or greater.

That’s not the only interesting fact about August so far. If we continue the heat, which looks likely in the next 7 days, we could rival the warmest month EVER recorded in Tallahassee history according to the local National Weather Service branch.

As of Wednesday, August 9, the average monthly temperature of 86.1 degrees is above the record number set back in 2015, which was 85.4 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. If we maintain an average of 86.2 degrees or warmer over the rest of the month, we likely will be finishing the month in the record books.

One piece of good news: we haven’t had a ton of 100-degree days this year. In fact, there have been only three in 2023. That is nowhere near the record number of 16 set back in 1998. Do you remember that?

You can continue to track the heat right here at wctv.tv/weather.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down the forecast for the second half of the week.
Staying very hot and humid for the second half of the work week
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down the forecast for the second half of the week.
Mike's Forecast
Another day of heat and humidity. Rain chances will be a little lower as well.
Excessive heat warning for much of the area again Wednesday afternoon
Another day of heat and humidity. Rain chances will be a little lower as well.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, August 9