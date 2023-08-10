Thursday will bring long duration heat with better rain chances this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Still all about the hot and humid.

Showers remain limited and that means lots of hours of really hot and humid.

More of the same on Friday, with shower chances trying to increase a bit by the weekend. Hopefully, that will limit the hours of the insane hot & humid.

Rain chances increase a bit more for Saturday and Sunday. All remains quiet in the tropics.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

