Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Thursday will bring long duration heat with better rain chances this weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talks more heat and humidity with a sneak peek of that weekend forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Still all about the hot and humid.

Showers remain limited and that means lots of hours of really hot and humid.

More of the same on Friday, with shower chances trying to increase a bit by the weekend. Hopefully, that will limit the hours of the insane hot & humid.

Rain chances increase a bit more for Saturday and Sunday. All remains quiet in the tropics.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola talks more heat and humidity with a sneak peek of that weekend...
Rob's Forecast
Unusual number of excessive heat warnings this year
Tallahassee sees more Excessive Heat Warnings in 2023 than the past 12 years combined
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down the forecast for the second half of the week.
Staying very hot and humid for the second half of the work week
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down the forecast for the second half of the week.
Mike's Forecast