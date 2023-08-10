‘Today is the big day’: Leon County students head back to class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s that time of year, students across the Big Bend turned those early alarm clocks back on making their way to class for the first day of school.

In Leon County, community leaders, administrators and parents joined together Thursday to welcome thousands of students back to school for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Today is a big day, today is the super bowl,” Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. “Even after 36 years with the school district, I still get anxiety on the first day of school and excited, just a big range of emotions.”

Thousands of students arrived on Leon County campuses for the start of a new school year.

Daphne Branson is the proud parent of a Leon County Middle School student and is excited about what this year has to offer.

“It’s the education and hopefully nothing will happen then hopefully get him in some sports and get him to interact more with his peers,” Branson said.

Leon County School Board members said they are making sure everyone on campus feels appreciated as they head back into the classroom.

“I just want to salute our teachers, faculty and staff and all the hard workers in our Leon County School District who are doing a fantastic job,” said Leon County School Board member Darryl Jones. “Part of the reason they are so successful is because they love first and they teach second.”

Even the Tallahassee Fire Department made an appearance this morning at schools across the city, greeting kids as they walked through the door.

“We do believe that any positive interaction with the children can change the trajectory of their lives and that’s why we’re here,” said TFD Chief Gene Sanders.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he is overwhelmed with joy for what lies ahead.

“Look good, feel good, play good. We always want our opening to be magnificent. The community is just all in with our public schools and I could not be prouder,” Hanna said.

The superintendent asks everyone to have some patience for the next week as students, staff and bus drivers all get settled into a new schedule.

