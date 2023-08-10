What’s Brewing - Comedy Night at The Bark in Tallahassee
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Humortals” are partnering with Planned Parenthood and TCC for the all-female line-up of local comedy to benefit the Florida Access Network.
The event is at The Bark restaurant and bar in Tallahassee on Friday, August 11 at 8:30 p.m.
All donations will go directly to the Florida Access Network.
Doors open at 8 p.m.
