What’s Brewing - Comedy Night at The Bark in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Humortals” are partnering with Planned Parenthood and TCC for the all-female line-up of local comedy to benefit the Florida Access Network.

The event is at The Bark restaurant and bar in Tallahassee on Friday, August 11 at 8:30 p.m.

All donations will go directly to the Florida Access Network.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

