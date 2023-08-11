Dangerous heat and humidity in full effect this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Strong to severe storms are possible through this evening, with better chances for our South Georgia counties. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Bottom line, this weekend is shaping up to be dangerously hot and humid, some of the worst we have seen all summer. Unless the rain arrives sooner in the day to cool things down, our high temperatures will push close to if not reaching 100 degrees. Heat index values will reach near 115 degrees or higher. Please stay hydrated and seek shade when outdoors.

Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday will be very similar. Scattered showers with a few storms are possible, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours.

The first half of the work will feature highs in the mid to upper 90s. There are higher rain chances for the middle of the week, and our temperatures could finally begin to level back out into the low to mid-90s for the second half of the week.

The tropics remain quiet.

