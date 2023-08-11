Leon County Schools doubling down on safety measures this school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Leon County Schools welcome students back for another year, teachers, staff and law enforcement are coming together to keep kids safe.

It’s a job that takes teamwork from people both in and out of the classroom.

This school year, all Leon County high schools will have two school resource deputies on campus, compared to just one last year.

Behind the scenes, staff members at the district security center are working 24/7 to monitor any threats. Brian Jones is the center coordinator. He says staff members track every school bus through GPS and keep tabs on each school through security cameras.

“We have a habit of going through every school and we just see what’s going on,” Jones said. “Sometimes we may catch, you know, an incident as it’s happening. Other times if we miss it, we can go back and look at a prior recording of it and see what happened, because the camera doesn’t lie.”

Jones says his team relies on tips from the community to help keep students safe. Last year, Jones said the district received 263 anonymous alerts through its online portal. He encourages people to continue to speak up if they see or hear something that could be a school safety concern.

“Our number one goal, our first priority, is to keep our students safe, keep our staff safe and out of harm’s way at all times,” Jones said.

Jones told WCTV his biggest goal this year is to see fewer weapons brought to campus. He said last school year, the district found a total of nine weapons on school grounds.

If you have a school safety concern, you can call the district security center at 850-922-5437 or make an anonymous tip here.

