Maclay football team excited as they look ahead towards the upcoming season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football starts next week for our friends in south Georgia, and in Florida, August 25th marks the start of the season.

Maclay was a playoff team last season, and they have the tall task of replacing quarterback Michael Grant, who threw for nearly three-thousand yards last season. Little brother George is stepping up to fill his shoes.

Jason Cauley is entering year two as head coach of the Marauders, who boast 50 kids on their roster, and with some new additions to their coaching staff, he’s excited for the potential for this team this season.

”We lost eight starters on both sides of the ball last year, so we’ll have a whole new group come in and contribute,” he said. :We have enough kids out here that I think we’re only going like four guys that are starting both ways, which means we’re going to be a lot more healthy and energized going into the second half this year. We have fifty kids and we’ll have more of a big JV schedule, so there will be JV kids that are playing a bigger schedule and more games. That’s excitement for all, the families, the fans, the schools itself. We’re really happy to represent Maclay School.”

Maclay opens the regular season August 25th at home against Deerfield-Windsor.

