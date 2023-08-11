More than 100 Leon County students facing registration delays as new school year starts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The new school year started in Leon County on Thursday, but not for everyone. More than 100 students’ school registrations are still being processed in the district, according to the Leon County Schools deputy superintendent.

The LCS Office of Admissions is working to process the remaining forms to allow students to start school, Deputy Superintendent Michelle Gayle said. Previously, families could go directly to the student’s school to register. But this year, the district has funneled all registrations directly through the admissions office, according to Gayle.

Some parents have expressed frustration over the delays, saying they submitted all the required documents before the deadline but their children have not been able to start school on time. They say they have not been given explanations for the delay or a start date for their children as they wait for registration approval.

The deputy superintendent said she is not sure why parents who submitted all documents on time would be reporting delays. Many factors can contribute to delays in registration approval, Gayle said, including missing paperwork, withdrawals, late enrollment and transferring from other counties or states.

The Office of Admissions helped about 100 families complete registration Thursday while most students attended their first day of school, according to the deputy superintendent. If a family is experiencing registration issues, Gayle recommended parents and guardians go online and open a ticket with LCS. Cases are addressed in order of ticket number, she said.

