Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina

New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore through the historic town. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

KHNL reports that it’s not yet clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed, and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks have been burned and damaged — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Currently, 53 people have been confirmed killed and dozens injured. However, those numbers could rise as rescue crews continue to make their way through what’s left of the town.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

August 10 was the first day of school for the Leon Co. school district
Leon County Schools doubling down on safety measures this school year
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular
Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular
The NAACP urged the Florida Department of Education to change African American Studies standards.
NAACP leaders call for Florida to change African American Studies standards