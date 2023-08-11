Rattlers prep for first scrimmage of fall camp in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M football will travel to head coach Willie Simmon’s alma mater, James Shanks High School, for their first scrimmage of fall camp.

The Rattlers have put in seven practice throughout fall camp and will now see their work put together on Saturday.

Coach Simmons was an All American quarterback at James Shanks and was names Big Ben all offensive player of the year for the Tigers.

Since 2018 started traveling with his team to Quincy to give the Rattlers experience in what game day travel looks like but also to head back to his hometown.

“It means the world. That’s the field I played little league ball on, that’s the field I played high school football on so it’s nostalgic to be able to walk back on and smell the grass, see the stands, they’ve done some renovations, you know, in the last 25 years so I’m excited to see that. so many memories were made on that field. It really just means the world and for our local fans to not just me come back but they love FAMU and to see the Rattlers come scrimmage on their field, it’s something we’re very excited about.”

This will be FAMU’s first trip to Quincy since COVID. The scrimmage is set to start at 5 p.m. in Quincy.

