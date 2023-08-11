Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular

Now in its 16th year, the show will have 700,000 lights — the most ever
By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Allison Christmas Spectacular has become a holiday fan favorite.

And it’s all down a small road in Havana. Staci Inez has our “something good” today, a behind-the-scenes look at how this show comes together each year.

The Allison family spends the majority of the year with one word on their minds: lights.

Daniel Allison said what became the Allison Christmas spectacular started out of pure holiday cheer.

“I always had the childhood dream of literally plastering is the word I used, plastering the entire yard with lights, so every tree, every bush we had, I wanted to put lights on it. So we stocked up on lights the year before, and my dad put in all the power,” he said. “We have miles of underground power wiring and everything to make the show happen. And we had just over 40,000 lights that first year.”

Now in its 16th year, they’ll have the most lights ever with 700,000.

And they’re adding another property to the list of lights.

“So, we have ours, and then we decorate the one neighbor’s across the street from us,” Allison said. “We decorate grandma’s property, and then we’re also decorating a third neighbor’s property down at the cul-de-sac this year.”

So he works day in and day out to transform the property.

“It’s just me, my mom, and my dad. Just the three of us doing the show each year. We don’t hire out,” he said.

And he has it all mapped out. But Allison doesn’t just hang the bulbs. He programs all 700,000 lights to dance with every song.

“On average, it’s estimated to take about eight hours for one minute of a song, so just kind of wrap your head around that,” he said.

And because the show is so massive, they usually only have about three months of downtime a year.

“We start in July, we finish take down usually end of March,” he said.

The show runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, and it is free.

All the Allison family asks is that you bring non-perishable foods to donate to people in need

“Just to see the impact outside of these borders that we have. Just to have that lasting impact on people, it’s completely priceless,” he said.

