Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U team falls in semifinals of World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball entered Friday’s semifinals against Eagle Pass, Texas two wins away from a Word Series title. A win, and they’d advance to Saturday’s championship game.

The game was tied 3-3 until the sixth inning, when Eagle Pass took the lead on a wild pitch, a lead they’d never surrender. Tallahassee Leon fell 7-3, and will now play for third place Saturday at 11:30.

