Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U team falls in semifinals of World Series

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U team falls in semifinals of World Series
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball entered Friday’s semifinals against Eagle Pass, Texas two wins away from a Word Series title. A win, and they’d advance to Saturday’s championship game.

The game was tied 3-3 until the sixth inning, when Eagle Pass took the lead on a wild pitch, a lead they’d never surrender. Tallahassee Leon fell 7-3, and will now play for third place Saturday at 11:30.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U team falls in semifinals of World Series
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U team falls in semifinals of World Series
Rattlers prep to travel for first scrimmage of fall camp.
Rattlers prep for first scrimmage of fall camp in Quincy
Valdosta State football ready to prove themselves this fall
Valdosta State football ready to prove themselves this fall
The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball team is two wins away from winning a World Series.
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U two wins away from World Series title