Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U two wins away from World Series title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under baseball team is two wins away from bringing home a World Series title after topping Pennsylvania in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Connor Borges pithed a complete game shutout, while Henry Richardson had an inside the park home run.

The boys play Friday at 3:30 in the semifinals, if they win, they’ll play Saturday in the Word Series championship game.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.