Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14U two wins away from World Series title

By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under baseball team is two wins away from bringing home a World Series title after topping Pennsylvania in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Connor Borges pithed a complete game shutout, while Henry Richardson had an inside the park home run.

The boys play Friday at 3:30 in the semifinals, if they win, they’ll play Saturday in the Word Series championship game.

