Troopers find 250 pounds of marijuana during I-10 traffic stop Thursday

A routine stop that started from a suspected window tint violation led to the discovery of eight boxes of “raw” marijuana
FHP seized 250 pounds of raw marijuana Thursday.
FHP seized 250 pounds of raw marijuana Thursday.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper uncovered eight boxes of illegal narcotics during a routine traffic stop Thursday, according to FHP.

Kelvin Maysonet, 33, of Gulfport, Fla., was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He now faces multiple felony drug-related charges.

The traffic stop started after a trooper noticed a black Chevrolet Suburban with an out-of-state license plate drive and dark windows pass by at about 1:10 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 226 in Jefferson County, Fla., according to an arrest report describing the incident. He suspected it was a rental and that the window tint was unlawful.

When the trooper pulled the car over, the driver, Maysonet, began to sweat profusely, according to arrest reports.

“While talking to the driver, he began to pour sweat from his forehead, while he was sitting behind the steering wheel with the air conditioning turned on,” the arrest reporter says.

The document explains that the trooper is assigned to the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) as a canine handler. The CIU “consists of specially trained troopers designated as felony officers and canine handlers.” The document states troopers from the unit are strategically placed throughout the state to patrol highways in an effort to combat drug smugglers and other criminal activity.

FHP seized 250 pounds of marijuana Thursday.
FHP seized 250 pounds of marijuana Thursday.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The trooper noted the SUV’s backseat was loaded and the contents were covered by a blanket. The trooper deployed his K-9, Kane, to sniff around the exterior of the vehicle, and Kane alerted to “the driver side and underneath the vehicle, near the rear passenger tire,” according to the arrest report. After this signal, Maysonet was handcuffed. Another trooper arrived around this time and assisted.

Then, the driver and troopers began to talk, and during that conversation, it became clear about 200 pounds of weed were in the vehicle, according to the arrest report. After this, the driver became ill, according to the report.

“Shortly after, Mr. Maysonet[’s] legs became weak and he fell to the ground,” the arrest report says.

An excerpt of Maysonet's arrest report reveals a redacted version of a conversation between...
An excerpt of Maysonet's arrest report reveals a redacted version of a conversation between Maysonet and the troopers where they discuss that 200 pounds of marijuana are in the vehicle.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The troopers assisted him to an air-conditioned vehicle and called emergency medical services to the scene, who cleared Maysonet.

The troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found eight boxes containing a total of 250 pounds of “raw” marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Additionally, troopers found eight “small containers of THC wax,” four black plastic containers of “raw” marijuana, four tubes of pre-rolled marijuana joints and 13 “small packs of THC Gummies,” according to the arrest report.

