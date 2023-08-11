TU Night Hawks Football ready for fall semester

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - It’s a season of firsts in the Rose City as the Thomas Night Hawks prepare for their inaugural football season. Every day brings a new first time experience for the military transition program and next week will be no different.

While this week is all pigskin on the campus of TU, next Monday brings the introduction of textbooks as Thomas’ first ever football squad begins its first ever fall semester with a roster of which the overwhelming majority are taking college classes for the first time ever.

“Classes start on Monday so we’ve got to change our preseason to in-season where we go to class all day and then transition late in the afternoon to practice mode,” said Coach Orlando Mitjans of the sudden change for his team. “85 percent of the team are all freshmen so it’s a new situation for me, the coaches and these young men also.”

TU will get its first shot at outside competition September 2nd in an exhibition against the Georgia Warhawks at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.