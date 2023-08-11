Tell Me Something Good
TU Night Hawks Football ready for fall semester

TU football players break down practice during the program's inaugural fall camp.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - It’s a season of firsts in the Rose City as the Thomas Night Hawks prepare for their inaugural football season. Every day brings a new first time experience for the military transition program and next week will be no different.

While this week is all pigskin on the campus of TU, next Monday brings the introduction of textbooks as Thomas’ first ever football squad begins its first ever fall semester with a roster of which the overwhelming majority are taking college classes for the first time ever.

“Classes start on Monday so we’ve got to change our preseason to in-season where we go to class all day and then transition late in the afternoon to practice mode,” said Coach Orlando Mitjans of the sudden change for his team. “85 percent of the team are all freshmen so it’s a new situation for me, the coaches and these young men also.”

TU will get its first shot at outside competition September 2nd in an exhibition against the Georgia Warhawks at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

