Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Frenchtown Renaissance Community Awareness and Resource Event in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second annual Frenchtown Renaissance Community Awareness and Resource event is Saturday, August 12 from noon to 4 p.m. a the Carter Howell Strong Park in Tallahassee.

The event is designed to ignite the mind and nourish the spirit while also giving communities the opportunity to enjoy the historic neighborhood of Frenchtown.

The free family-centered event will also feature a lineup of performers and food vendors.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

August 10 was the first day of school for the Leon Co. school district
Leon County Schools doubling down on safety measures this school year
Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular
Something Good - The Allison Christmas Spectacular
The NAACP urged the Florida Department of Education to change African American Studies standards.
NAACP leaders call for Florida to change African American Studies standards
Superintendent Hanna asks everyone to have some patience for the next week as students, staff...
‘Today is the big day’: Leon County students head back to class