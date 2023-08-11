What’s Brewing - Frenchtown Renaissance Community Awareness and Resource Event in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The second annual Frenchtown Renaissance Community Awareness and Resource event is Saturday, August 12 from noon to 4 p.m. a the Carter Howell Strong Park in Tallahassee.

The event is designed to ignite the mind and nourish the spirit while also giving communities the opportunity to enjoy the historic neighborhood of Frenchtown.

The free family-centered event will also feature a lineup of performers and food vendors.

