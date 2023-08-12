Tell Me Something Good
It’s Meow or Never showcases kittens up for adoption

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Meow or Never stopped by the studio on Saturday to talk about five kittens adoptable kittens found in a Tallahassee attic.

A local store heard the sound of an animal and went on the hunt to find several babies without a mom in the attic.

The kittens are not ready to take home just yet but will be in about 4 weeks.

There is an upcoming adoption event that they will have on Sunday, August 13th.

The event will take place at PetCo on Village Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

For more adoption information or to find out more about IMON, click here.

