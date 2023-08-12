‘Keep blues alive:’ Iconic Bradforville Blues Club reopens at new location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of volunteers with a passion for music are working to keep blues alive.

The Bradfordville Blues Club is known for bringing some of the biggest names in blues to the capital city for decades. The community mourned after word spread earlier this year that the venue was in danger of closing its doors for good. But now, a group of about 10 people who call themselves Mac Daddy Blues Production are fighting to keep the iconic venue open by bringing its magic to a new location.

The American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 at 229 Lake Ella Drive now hosts the Bradfordville Blues Club performances. Producer of the productions, Dan Mac MacDonald, said that when shows happen on Friday, efforts for the next week start the very next day.

MacDonald said every weekend they see the legion packed with at least 100 people, but group members want that number to grow to continue supporting the blues industry in Tallahassee.

“Blues music is my passion, and I love to share my passion with the general public. The response that I’ve heard from the people who have attended our shows is they say they had no idea, and we are definitely going to be back,” MacDonald said.

Much of the sound system that is set up and torn down each performance night is the sound system from the original juke joint location, which was off a beaten Tallahassee path.

Long-time audio engineer Keith Renfoeu shared how much work actually goes into making each show possible.

“You really need to come out and support this thing,” Renfoeu said. “The guys that put this on come out of pocket and if we don’t have support then they lose money and these things will go away and the blues won’t survive in Tallahassee, you gotta keep the blues alive.”

The group of volunteers arrives hours before each show starts to ensure the satisfaction of each person who attends a show.

The list of upcoming concerts and details on how to support the BBC can be found here.

