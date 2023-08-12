Tell Me Something Good
Man charged with murder in connection to Quitman Co. shooting

He is currently in the Randolph County Jail.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgetown man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Anthony Parkman, 42, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

Parkman reportedly shot and killed Willie Willis III, 31, on Friday, Aug. 4 in the Whip O Will Lane area of Georgetown, the GBI confirmed. Willis was declared dead at the scene and during the incident, Parkman was also injured.

He was arrested after being released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for an undisclosed injury. He is currently in the Randolph County Jail.

If you have any more information on the case, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 334-3726.

