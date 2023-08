NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for plants that thrive in the heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the heat, NorthFlora stopped by the WCTV studios to talk about a plant family that thrives in those temperatures.

A cactus is a sun-loving, drought tolerant plant. NorthFlora says that the care for these plants are easy. They suggest bright, indirect light for a strong healthy plant.

NorthFlora Collective is happy to answer any questions you may have about your plants

