Pyramid Players take the stage for swashbuckling musical at The Moon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pyramid Players are getting ready to take the stage in Tallahassee Saturday night.

These special performers not only promise to make you smile and sing along, but to make you a believer in the talent and potential in all of us.

”Love was out to get me ... "

The Pyramid Players are now in the final days of rehearsal, getting ready to take the stage.

”Then I saw her face now I’m a believer without a trace of doubt in my mind ... "

This performance is a swashbuckling adventure called “The Pirates of Devil Island.”

”I’ll send you to the dungeon to eat slop for the rest of your years... ah...ha...ha.”

”What is so funny?”

Jasper Emanuel is playing the lead role of Captain Motley.

”It’s excitement,” Emanuel said. ”It’s a lot of hard work on me, but I’ve got many peoples around me who know I’ve got it in me.”

This is the 19th year that these special performers will be taking the stage, curtains up, on August 12.

”It’s really hot when you’re on stage and there’s sweat all over the place,” said Ian Haedicke who plays ‘Weirdbeard’ in the play.

”And what is it like to look out and see everybody there as you’re performing?”

”It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Haedicke said.

It’s a chance to shine and show the community what they can do as actors, dancers and musicians.

”I really want to do my best as being the person I want to be,” said Javeda Gamble who plays the role of ‘Farah.’

”When people get on stage, that’s when they shine the most,” Jasper Emanuel said.

“Without a trace of doubt in my mind. I’m in love ... wooh ... I’m a believer ... "

“The Pirates of Devil Island” is this Saturday, August 12, at The Moon. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and WCTV’s Julie Montanaro will be on stage to welcome the crowd.

