Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Church members encourage students heading back to school

Something Good - Church members encourage students heading back to school
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yesterday, community leaders and firefighters greeted students as they arrived for the first day of school.

And three members of the Deer Lake Church decided to join the fun and spread some positive energy. The three adults stood outside Killearn Lakes Elementary with these signs.

All of them featured encouraging messages for kids.

They read, “You rock! Honk for a good day,” “You got this” and “Have a super year.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

Something Good - Church members encourage students heading back to school
Something Good - Church members encourage students heading back to school
MacDonald said that every weekend they see the legion packed with at least a hundred people but...
‘Keep blues alive:’ Iconic Bradforville Blues Club reopens at new location
Pyramid players hold final dress rehearsal before curtains up this weekend
Pyramid Players take the stage for swashbuckling musical at The Moon
FHP seized 250 pounds of raw marijuana Thursday.
Troopers find 250 pounds of marijuana during I-10 traffic stop Thursday