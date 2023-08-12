Something Good - Church members encourage students heading back to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Yesterday, community leaders and firefighters greeted students as they arrived for the first day of school.

And three members of the Deer Lake Church decided to join the fun and spread some positive energy. The three adults stood outside Killearn Lakes Elementary with these signs.

All of them featured encouraging messages for kids.

They read, “You rock! Honk for a good day,” “You got this” and “Have a super year.”

