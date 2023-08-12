South Ga. non-profit to host buddy walk supporting Down syndrome

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia is hosting a Buddy Walk to support people with Down Syndrome.

The walk will be on Sept. 16 at Unity Park in Valdosta. On-site registration will be at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m., according to the non-profit’s flyer.

To pre-register or donate to the non-profit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.