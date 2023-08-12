Tell Me Something Good
South Ga. non-profit to host buddy walk supporting Down syndrome

The Buddy Walk will be on Sept. 16 at Unity Park in Valdosta.
The Buddy Walk will be on Sept. 16 at Unity Park in Valdosta.(Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia is hosting a Buddy Walk to support people with Down Syndrome.

The walk will be on Sept. 16 at Unity Park in Valdosta. On-site registration will be at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m., according to the non-profit’s flyer.

To pre-register or donate to the non-profit, click here.

