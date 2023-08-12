In the Spotlight: Chef Douglas makes street corn dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglas stopped by the WCTV studio to demonstrate how to make street corn dip.

Douglas Sutton says the process takes about an hour and is made up with a lot of ingredients that you typically have in your cabinet.

Football season is right around the corner and Sutton says this is a unique dish to bring to each gathering.

Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com

