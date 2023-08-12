Suwannee football hungry for more after successful 2022

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - 2022 was a culmination of what Kyler Hall has been building at Suwannee High since returning his alma mater in 2016. A 10-3 record including knocking off rival Madison County for the first time since 1995, upsetting 2S darling Bradford on the Road in Starke and charging deep into the FHSAA 2S playoffs before being knocked off in the quarterfinals by Florida High.

Despite losing veterans like QB Bronsen Tillotson and star placekicker Braxtyn Green, Hall believes his roster is the deepest its been in his tenure with an always stingy defense and a talented offensive backfield led by tailback Marquavious Owens.

“We went over our goals for the year the other day and you could just see as we started talking about every one of them the excitement building,” Hall remarked of his team’s desire to build on last year’s campaign. “[With] the expectations, not being satisfied by any means with last year but using that as something that can accelerate us to the next level. This offseason has reflected that and now the fun part is here.”

Suwannee hosts Columbia at Paul Langford Stadium for a kickoff classic on Friday, August 18th before opening the regular season at home against Palm Coast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.