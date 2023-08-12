Temperatures approach 100 degrees this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another Excessive Heat Warning is in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. Another one will be issued for Sunday. High temperatures today and Sunday will get really close to if not reaching 100 degrees in some spots. Heat index values will exceed 115 degrees. This weekend could potentially bring the most dangerous heat all summer. No joke. Please, stay plenty hydrated if you need to head outdoors today and Sunday.

Rain chances will be similar each day this weekend. Very hit-or-miss showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are at 40%.

A similar trend continues into Monday, with temperatures a degree or two cooler. Rain chances are still very spotty.

The pattern will begin to shift on Tuesday. Afternoon/evening showers and storms will become more likely for the middle of the work week as a frontal boundary approaches the Southeast and helps stir things up. High temperatures for the middle and end of the upcoming work week will range in the low to mid-90s.

The tropics remain quiet.

