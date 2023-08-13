Altitude Trampoline Park ‘permanently closing’ in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee trampoline park’s upcoming closing is causing concern among some customers.

“We’re sad,” said Debra Gore, who brings her kids to the park once a week. “This park, to us, helps kids that have disabilities that cannot handle the stimulation of other parks with flashing lights.”

Altitude Trampoline Park on North Monroe St is closing its doors permanently on Tuesday, according to a post on its Facebook page. Several customers in the comments appeared confused by the announcement, explaining that park employees said the closure was supposed to be temporary.

Gore said she was given similar information by a park employee on Sunday. “I asked them if this was a permanent thing or if this was temporary, and she said it’s temporary,” Gore said. “But they didn’t know how long because they were going to be doing renovations.”

While there is another trampoline park in the capital city, Gore said her family was disappointed when she heard Altitude was closing.

WCTV reached out to Altitude Trampoline Park to try and get some clarity on why the park is closing and if it’s permanent. We have not yet received a response.

Altitude Trampoline Park opened its Tallahassee location in 2022. The space was previously home to Sky Zone Trampoline Park.

According to the Facebook post, the park will prorate annual memberships and discontinue payments for monthly memberships. The park’s last day of operation is Tuesday, Aug. 15.

