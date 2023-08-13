A couple more days of dangerous heat before the pattern finally changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 100 degrees tied the daily high-temperature record for Tallahassee on Saturday. High temperatures today will reach well into the upper 90s with one or two spots hitting that 100-degree mark again. There is another Excessive Heat Warning in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with heat index values reaching above 115 degrees in some spots.

Today will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered showers & storms later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid to upper 90s with only slightly better chances for some afternoon showers and storms.

The pattern begins to shift by Tuesday, and we should get a break from these excessive heat warnings. As a frontal boundary arrives from the north, better rain chances are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for Tuesday, lower-90s by Wednesday, and back into the low to mid-90s for the end of the upcoming work week.

The tropics remain quiet.

