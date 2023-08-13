Korean War veteran laid to rest in Georgia, over 70 years after he died at war

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds gathered Saturday morning as the remains of Korean War veteran Dewey E. Rewis Jr. were buried, over 70 years after Rewis died as a prisoner of war.

Hundreds of veterans, friends and family remembered Rewis, who was a member of Battery D, 15th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division.

Rewis was just 18-years-old when he was reported missing, and eventually died a prisoner of war in March 1951 at an area called “Death Valley.”

His remains were eventually turned over to United Nations Command in 1993, but it wasn’t until last fall, after years of testing and DNA analysis, that Rewis was identified - a moment even members of his family admit they didn’t see coming.

Dewey’s second cousin Joe Rewis said, ”We’re sitting there thinking it’s been 70 years there’s no way they’re gonna find him and pull him back here, but here we are today. It is a truly humbling experience to be here.”

Many in the crowd remembering Rewis never met the Waycross, Georgia native. But Harold Buckholts said they rode the bus together in elementary school.

“The Dewey Rewis that I knew I met when I was in the first grade, so far as I know he was a great man,” said Buckholts, an Air Force veteran.

Several Georgia politicians spoke at the ceremony, including Congressman Buddy Carter, who awarded Rewis’s family the Purple Heart.

“18 years old and he gave his life,” Carter said. " Think of all the things he missed out on: the joy of getting married. the joy of a child, of a grandchild. This is true patriotism. Dewey Rewis is a patriot.”

While the Rewis family is grateful Dewey has finally been accounted for, they know others are still waiting for their loved ones.

“This is hope for them, so that they can continue to have that hope and let their family members know,” Joe Rewis said.

Since 1982, the remains of over 450 Americans killed in the Korean War have been identified and returned to their families, but roughly seventy-five hundred soldiers are still unaccounted for.

Many of the artifacts that his family has, including photos of Rewis and his medals, will be put on display at the Echols County Historical Society, which is planning an event for this Veterans Day, according to Joe Rewis.

