Sunday will feature another afternoon with feels-like temperatures above 110, isolated storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Record heat earlier this afternoon. Apalachicola broke its previous record of 95 in 1998 reaching 96. Tallahassee broke 100 this afternoon, tying the previous record set back in 2011.

Tonight, the Perseid Meteor shower will peak from NOW through 6 AM. Look in the northeast sky. The best view will be from away lights in a rural area. There will be a few clouds across this evening, but it should gradually clear overnight.

I know you are exhausted with the heat just as much as we are, BUT there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Sunday and Monday both look very hot too. Take care of yourself, limit time outdoors, and stay hydrated. High temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values up to 115. Showers are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will get these cooling showers again.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot, but a frontal boundary will be approaching the area and could bring some showers by the evening. Timing with the front is uncertain, but it looks like the arrival of the storms will be later in the day, which SHOULD reduce the risk of severe weather/keep it to our north.

This frontal boundary will hang around the southeast Wednesday, likely stalling to our north. That will bring a cloudy to mostly cloudy day Wednesday with a few rounds of showers or storms. This will help keep temperatures down POSSIBLY BELOW 90!

The heat and mugginess will return later next week as the front lifts north. Back in the mid-90s with spotty afternoon storms.

The tropics remain quiet for now! Watch the video above for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.