Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Teen drowns after jumping into water at Lowndes Co. lake

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.(MGN ONLINE)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has drowned after jumping into the water at Twin Lakes, according to the officials.

On Saturday at around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of an 18-year-old male drowning at Twin Lakes, near the point where the two lakes join.

About two hours after deputies arrived, the body of the 18-year-old was found. The teen reportedly jumped off of a boat and into about 18-foot deep water.

“From what we were told, he was not a swimmer,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

The person accompanying him tried to save him but could not. The relationship between the two is unknown.

“[He] thought he was going to drown trying to save him, so he did not save him,” Paulk said.

Officials will not be releasing the name of the teen at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police respond to Mission Hills Apartments.
UPDATE: Two women dead, TPD investigating after shooting at Mission Hills Apartments
Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the death of a man found...
UPDATE: TPD investigating homicide at Tallahassee apartment, FAMU mourns loss
WCTV First Alert
Severe thunderstorm watch issued ahead of Saturday storms
LCSO is looking into the deaths of two people Thursday night at Dayflower Circle.
UPDATE: Couple found dead in Tallahassee home, LCSO says foul play is not suspected
Faith leaders and community members form a prayer circle outside of the crime scene at Time...
Man shot dead in broad daylight at Tallahassee convenience store Monday

Latest News

The park made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday.
Altitude Trampoline Park in Tallahassee is closing permanently
Heat alerts across the area again today. Hot before a few afternoon storms.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, August 14
What's Brewing - FL Historic Capitol Museum: Unseen Collections
What’s Brewing - Florida Historic Capitol Museum: Unseen Collections
Dangerous heat continues into a fresh workweek. A better chance for some afternoon showers.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 13
jcso deputy of the year
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year