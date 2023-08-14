Heavy storms cooling us down this afternoon, Tuesday looking similar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hallelujah! Showers this afternoon across much of the big bend and South Georgia this afternoon. That has helped to bring temperatures down after another brutal start to the day. Temperatures was able to approach 100 degrees in Quincy this afternoon, with many others in the upper 90s.

Plenty of tropical moisture is being advected northward over the next few days. So scattered storms will be possible through the early evening hours, before drying out overnight. The low temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow MIGHT be the last heat alert day, hopefully for a while! Highs once again expected in the upper 90s and heat index values above 110. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, like today. If you missed the showers on Monday, you may get some wet weather on Tuesday. These storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Rain chances continue Wednesday as a weak cold front stalls, meaning clouds and showers/storms Wednesday. The good news, that it should keep highs in the low 90s, so you may want to crack out those winter jackets haha.

Thursday looking slightly warmer with a few afternoon storms and in the mid 90s.

Friday and into your weekend, some drier air will work in. I am also watching Saharan dust that will be moving into south/central Florida. That may help to reduce rain chances along with high pressure. Temperatures should remain in the mid 90s through this stretch.

Tropics are heating up in the Pacific Ocean. Tropical storm Greg will scoot at least 1000 miles south of Hawaii, so no impacts there. This will help to increase the trades winds, making it breezy through midweek. This will be NOTHING like what we saw associated with Dora.

Behind Greg is Major Hurricane Fernanda, a category 4 storm. It is not expected to impact any land. Another tropical wave is expected to develop into a tropical depression in the next few days.

In the Atlantic things are quiet, a 20 to 30% chance of a few tropical waves developing into something organized. If they do, no impact would be expected.

Watch the video above for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.