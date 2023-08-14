Investigation report still not released in removal of Leon volleyball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools removed Angie Strickland as head volleyball coach at Leon High School on Friday, August 4, following a week-long investigation after a formal complaint was filed with the school district.

There was a little confusion between the district and its attorneys as to when that report could be released. Instead of that standard 10-day window, which would land on Monday, we’re still waiting.

WCTV has reached out to Leon County Schools, who told us we should get that report Tuesday.

Players and parents have voiced concern, frustration and disappointment over the removal of the coach during a school board meeting last week. And their worries over the shift in leadership extends beyond Strickland.

The Leon High gym is being renovated this year. Some school board meeting attendants said they need clarity on where the team will practice and play while the facility is under construction. The discussion also moved to worries about having one fewer coach with the removal of Strickland

Several student-athletes addressed the board directly, sharing moving testimony about how the impacts of their coach’s removal.

“Do you understand the disadvantage we are with without a home court, lack of practice time or a workout facility? And now our coach?” said junior Keira Mathis. “What about the uncertainty we face with recruiting?”

One student questioned the board’s investigative methods.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how you can hold an investigation against our coach without asking us our opinion on it or at least our experiences with her,” added junior Mashayla Collins. “Not a single one of you have dedication the past five and a half years to this sport, something we truly love and were looking forward to this season.”

Good news to report, Leon County Schools told WCTV some concerns were addressed and corrected. Both Leon JV and Varsity volleyball teams will practice at Cobb Middle School starting September 1.

Games will be played at Montford Middle School, and Leon will also be given transportation to and from those locations. A new JV assistant was also hired, and the athletes can now take Strickland’s class on campus.

